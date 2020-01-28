ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) The farm show kicks off Tuesday in Essex Junction at the Champlain Valley Expo.
The 9th Annual Consumer Night begins Wednesday with a Buy Local Market featuring prepared meals, produce, meats, beverages, handmade crafts and more, from 50 farmers and producers.
The Capital Cook-Off follows, pitting Vermont State Representatives, Senators and the Agency of Agriculture staff against each other in a fast-paced cooking contest.
The evening ends with a raffle featuring prizes from Vermont businesses.
Officials say the Vermont Farm Show has been going strong since 1931.
