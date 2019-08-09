Farmacy aims to offer healthy options at affordable prices

Some healthier options just opened up in Port Henry, New York. A Farmacy-- spelled with an F-- has opened at the Mountain Weavers Guild.

Similar to the Farmacy in Keeseville, it offers local produce that won't break the bank. It's run by ADK Action and the store will take all sorts of payments, including WIC and food stamps.

The idea is to offer healthy food at a more affordable cost to people, all while staying local.

"Right now, local farmers need our support. They're doing back-breaking work and providing a beautiful bounty. And we need to give back as a community and we can have a lot of fun doing that while trying some really delicious new things," said Brittany Christenson of ADK Action.

