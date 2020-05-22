Farmers being thanked with a lunchtime pizza break

Farmers are also getting fed a lunchtime pizza break to thank them for their hard work.

Staff with the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont are traveling the state with a mobile pizza oven.

Wood-fired lunches are being served up in a program being called "Feeding those who Feed us."

According to the group, the meals are being given to farms that are certified organic and employ more than five farmworkers.

Friday's pie is being cut in Hinesburg at the Red Wagon Plants and Family Cow Farmstand.

There will also be a pickup in Fairfax at the River Berry Farm on Wednesday. Then on Thursday at the Lamoille North Supervisory Union in Hyde Park.