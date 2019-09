Eating healthy is easy on Wednesday with a farmers market coming to life on the University of Vermont's campus.

This is part of the Partnership for a Healthier America's Healthy Campus Week. Seventy schools across the country are participating.

Officials say nearly all college kids fail to eat enough fruits and veggies and the farmers market shows them how easy it is to add good food to their diet.

It goes from 11-3 p.m. on the Andrew Harris Commons.