Farmers struggle with wet weather

All of the wet weather is creating problems for Vermont farmers.

Joshual Faulkner, a research assistant professor at the University of Vermont Extension, says the farmers who are struggling are about three weeks behind.

"Because of the wet conditions, we don't have crops in the ground, we don't have tillage accomplished; things just aren't growing very well if they have been able to plant," said Faulkner.

Channel 3's Connor Cyrus heads to a local farm on Channel 3 This Morning. Join the show from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.