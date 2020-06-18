Farmers to Families Food Box program gets extended contract

Vermonters will continue to be fed through the The Farmers to Families Food Box program thanks to extended contracts.

Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and Representative Peter Welch say the Abbey Group and Willing Hands have secured contracts through the USDA to continue the delivery of food boxes through the end of August.

This program partners with local farmers to buy produce, dairy and meat and then give it out to hungry families in Vermont and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.