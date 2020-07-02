Farmers to Families food box program to continue through August

The Farmers to Families food box program will continue through August.

The boxes containing fresh produce, dairy products, and chicken and are given out at multiple sites throughout the state. You must have an online reservation or call 211 if you do not have access to the internet or are uncomfortable using it. Registration for each site closes by 4 p.m. the day prior.

The Abbey Group and Willing Hands secured an $8.5 million contract extension last month with the USDA to keep the program going. They're partnering with the state and the Vermont Foodbank to get it distributed.

Vermont officials have said they eventually hope to phase out the distribution program and instead rely on traditional food distribution programs.