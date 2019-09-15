Fatal accident in Weathersfield

At about 12:50 Sunday morning, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I-91 South in Weathersfield.

Police say Keanan Thompson, 22, of Stockbridge, Vermont, was traveling south in his Jeep Wrangler when it began to drift off the left hand side of the interstate for reasons unknown. The vehicle traveled several hundred feet in the grassy median before abruptly turning back onto the Interstate. The jeep then crossed both Southbound lanes, striking the guardrails on the shoulder and spinning until it stopped in the left hand travel lane.

According to police, the first known people to come upon the crash, saw Thompson laying in the middle of the road. It is believed he was ejected from his jeep during the crash.

Before being able to help Thompson, an unknown grey, four-door sedan with Vermont registration drove through the crash scene and ran over Thompson. The vehicle continued south on I-91 and did not stop.

Thompson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Debris from the unknown vehicle were collected indicating damage to the front bumper and plastic under carriage of the car.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, have information about the crash or unknown vehicle involved, are asked to contact the Westminster State Police Barracks and speak with the on duty Sergeant. You can also submit tips and information anonymously by texting VTIPS to 274637.

I-91 was closed to traffic this morning, but has been reopened.