At about 2:44 AM on Saturday, New Hampshire State Police were called to Route 2 in Randolph for an accident involving a car and a tractor trailer.

The driver of the car has died.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene on Durand Road. All other drivers are asked to find a new route.

At this time, the names of the drivers have not been released.