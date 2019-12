Police say they were contacted around 1 on Sunday afternoon by a family member of 65-year-old Patricia Patenaude, of Concord, Vt. saying that they she never returned home.

Police located the vehicle on Hutchinson Drive in St Johnsbury, it had flipped over and landed on it's roof in a brook. Police pronounced the Concord Woman dead on the scene.

They say that she went off the road late Saturday night and the crash remains under investigation.