1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash in Bethlehem, NH

New Hampshire state police say one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

It happened in Bethlehem Monday at about 2 p.m. on Route 116 just north of the town line.

Police say Donald Morrow, 83, of Bethlehem, was on 116 northbound, waiting to make a left turn when a tractor-trailer hauling logs ran into the back of his car. The truck was driven by Michael Annis, 68, of Gorham. The force pushed Morrow's car into the southbound lane, where it was hit by an oncoming car driven by Therese Chaloux, 76, of Stark.

Ellen Morrow, 77, a passenger in Donald Morrow's car, was killed in the wreck.

Donald Morrow was airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries.

Chaloux was taken to the Littleton Regional Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Annis was not injured in the crash.

Investigators say driver inattention appears to be a factor in the crash. No word yet on whether there will be any criminal charges.

Route 116 was closed for about three hours for the investigation.