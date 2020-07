Vermont State Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Morgan.

It happened around 10 pm on Friday night.

59 year old Gary MeGrath was driving east on VT Route 111, when he crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a tree.

Derby Line Fire Department members removed MeGrath from his car.

He was transported to North Country Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police say alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash.