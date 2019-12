New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash.

Charles Sillars, 40, and Jennifer Morris, 40, of Milton were killed in a motorcycle crash in Okaloosa County Sunday evening. (MGN)

It happened Wednesday afternoon in North Elba, which is Southeast of Lake Placid.

Police say one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital.

They're still investigating, and we're waiting to hear if the weather was a factor.