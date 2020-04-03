Fatal fire in Northern NY sparked by smoking materials

We are learning more about that deadly fire in the town of Plattsburgh earlier this week.

Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day says the cause of the fire was deemed accidental by careless disposal of smoking materials.

Crews arrived at the home on Peaceful Way at about 1 a.m. Tuesday

They pronounced Michael Malpass, 61, dead at the scene.

"This is an easily preventable yet common cause of fires in our region and, as stated, the incident underscores the need for all to be vigilant with social distancing but with everyday safety," Day said.

New York State Police and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control worked together on the investigation.