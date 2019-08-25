Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnson

A motorcyclist has died after hitting another vehicle head on with his motorcycle.

That crash was around midday on Vermont Route 100-C in Johnson that's near the twin bridges. Investigators say 54-year-old Philip Rich Junior died at the scene. They say his motorcycle crossed the center line and hit someone going the other way. The driver and passenger in that vehicle were not injured.

The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department say speed was a factor. The department wants to hear from anyone who may have seen the motorcycle before the accident.

Contact the Lamoille Co Sheriff's Dept: : 802-888-3502