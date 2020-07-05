Fatal motorcycle crash in Waterford

Two people have died following a motorcycle crash in Waterford on Saturday night.

According to Vermont State Police, 58 year-old Victor Kasica of Thornton, New Hampshire was traveling south on Route 18 around 5:30 p.m. when he failed to take a left hand curve.

The motorcycle hit a guard rail and crashed near the intersection of Lower Waterford Road.

Kasica and his passenger, 49 year-old Deanna Murphy also of Thornton, died at the scene.

Witnesses are asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks with any information.