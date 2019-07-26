Burlington officials concerned after recent fatal overdoses

The city of Burlington is sounding the alarm after multiple overdoses were reported this past week in Chittenden County.

Officials say over the past five days, police have responded to three fatal overdoses.

They say toxicology reports are still pending but believe there is cause to believe at least two of them are due to opioids.

While they could be a coincidence, city officials don't think they are because of one particular drug.

They do say they are concerned and want to use this as an opportunity to stress safe drug consumption practices.