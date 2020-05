A Sunday morning fatal track trailer crash on Route 22A in Benson has left part of the road closed.

State Police were called to the scene around 1:30 Sunday morning.

The say when they arrived, the tractor trailer was on fire. They found the driver of the truck dead inside the cab.

No other cars or trucks were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

The surrounding area is open to local traffic only - motorists should seek alternate routes.