A Maidstone, Vermont man has died after a snowmobile crash along VAST Trail 98, according to a press release from Vermont State Police.

61 year-old Nelson Craige was operating his snowmobile alone in Maidstone on Friday night when he veered off the right side of the trail and struck a tree.

He was found by family members hours later.

Groveton, New Hampshire Ambulance and Fire services responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.