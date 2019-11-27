Father and son sentenced for Ticonderoga murder

A father and son get maximum sentences for their roles in a murder in Ticonderoga.

Michael Larock pleaded guilty in September to the murder of William "Liam" Brown last December.

Michael was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

His father, Donald Larock, was given a maximum sentence of two years and four months to seven years in prison for hindering prosecution. Donald was also given another one year and four months to four years behind bars for tampering with evidence when he helped his son and another man dispose of Liam's body in the La Chute River.