Father presenting school lunch donations to principal

A Northeast Kingdom dad raising money to help families pay for school lunches will present a check to the principal of the Derby Elementary school Friday.

We first told you last week how Jason Griffith, the dad of a kindergartner, who started a fundraiser to help pay for school lunches.

But he was surprised when the North Country Supervisory Union told him they couldn't support fundraising outside of the school's authority.

Now, Superintendent John Castle says it will be up to the board to accept the donation and figure how to use the funds at their meeting in October.