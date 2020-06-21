LCI Father's Day Derby reels in thousands despite outbreak

Thousands of people are reeling in fun with dad this Father’s Day weekend at the 2020 Lake Champlain International Fishing Derby.

The annual event is being held through Monday all across Lake Champlain.

On Sunday, dads and their kids went out on the water to see how many catches they could make.

WCAX News talked to a father-son duo from Colchester who had just landed an 8-pound pike. Eleven-year-old Vincent Lanzetta says it’s the biggest pike he’s ever caught.

“It was pretty hard. It was heavy fighting back especially because it was a pike,” he said.

Vincent’s dad, Billy, says it took a few minutes to reel it in.

“He did a good job. He was fighting it for a good fifteen minutes,” he said. “He had a good time. He said his arms were getting tired.”

By Sunday afternoon, organizers weighed 30 fish, which was a lower number than expected.

Don Tobi, who has been with the LCI Derby for 34 years, says that’s likely an indication of the changes in the water, not a lack of fishers.

“Some of that may be due to the heat. It’s been so hot. The lake temperatures have really come up quite a bit in the last few days and the water level is low so things are changing in the lake,” Tobi explained.

Tobi says while out-of-state registrations dropped this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-state registrations doubled. Tobi says they’re still expecting close to the average 5,000 participants.

Some volunteers say they met people from various states.

“I checked in a car with Florida plates on it. So people are coming up from all over the place to LCI,” said David Tillton with the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

Officials and fishers say they weren't too worried to see out-of-staters because everyone was spread out on the water. To meet physical distancing requirements, the LCI Derby opted against a large awards ceremony. Tobi says prizes will be mailed instead.