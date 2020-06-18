Father's Day to mark a year since NH crash that killed 7 bikers

This Father's Day will mark a year since seven motorcyclists were killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Randolph, New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu took a moment from a coronavirus-related news conference Thursday to remember “the fallen seven." He said the tragedy brought a lot of people together.

The seven were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses. The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Sununu recalled the tribute that followed when thousands of motorcyclists made a 90-mile trip from Laconia to Randolph.

The pickup truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide and awaits trial.

