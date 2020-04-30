WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give briefing on COVID-19 response

The restrictions on businesses from the coronavirus have thrown New York City's vibrant restaurant culture into turmoil.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update Thursday on New York's COVID-19 efforts. It's scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

Thousands of servers, cooks and other employees are now out of work. Some say they don't plan on going back when the restrictions lift, questioning how restaurant workers will be able to make money under social distancing rules.

Others say they want to go back, but worry about whether there will be jobs for them if restaurants have to cut back on staff to survive.

Melissa Fleischut, president of the New York State Restaurant Association said the majority of the 660,000 people employed in restaurants in New York state in February have been furloughed.

