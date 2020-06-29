Federal USCIS furlough could begin by August 3

Hundreds of federal U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employees in Vermont could be out of works as soon as August under a proposed federal furlough.

USCIS employ more than 2,100 people in Essex Junction and St. Albans. Most work directly for the agency but about a quarter of them work for businesses that have contracts with USCIS.

The federal agency grants work permits and green cards and other services to noncitizens. Officials say 13,000 employees nationwide are being warned of a possible furlough that would start August 3.

