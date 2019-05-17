Federal appeals court rules against Trump on ending DACA

The federal appeals court has ruled the Trump administration acted in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner when it sought to end an Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2 to 1 Friday that the Trump administration violated federal statue when it tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program without adequately explaining why.

The Supreme Court is weighing the Trump administration's appeals of other lower court rulings that also ordered that DACA be kept in place. The justices have set no date to take action.

If the high court decides it wants to hear the appeals, a decision isn't expected until 2020.

