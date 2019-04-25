Federal authorities crack down on region's illegal drug, gun pipeline

Federal authorities say a crackdown on drug activity and illegal weapons is making an impact.

The Vermont Drug Task force last week arrested 16 people in the Brattleboro area and seized hundreds of grams of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other serious drugs. The three-day operation involving federal, state and local authorities came the same day as 23-year-old Benzell Hampton was shot and killed in what police called a drug-related murder in Burlington's Old North End. Six suspects have since been arrested in that case.

Galen Ettlin spoke with United States Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan about the crackdown and the nexus of drugs and illegal gun purchases.