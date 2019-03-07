Federal authorities file charges in multiple elder fraud cases

The Department of Justice has brought charges against hundreds of defendants who allegedly targeted people over 60. Attorney General William Barr and other law enforcement officials say it's the department's largest ever nationwide crackdown on elder fraud schemes.

The justice department is taking aim at financial scams targeting older Americans.

"This is a particularly despicable crime and it's a massive and growing problem," said U.S. Attorney General William Barr as he announced the results of the latest federal crackdown on elder fraud. "It's despicable because the people involved are vulnerable and because of their stage in life. They don't have the opportunity, frequently, to recover."

In the past year, criminal and civil charges have been filed against 260 defendants. "... who allegedly defrauded more than two million Americans of more than three-quarters of a billion dollars," said the justice department's Toni Bacon.

Officials say the scammers will target nearly anyone. Among their would-be victims was 95-year-old William Webster, the former head of both the CIA and the FBI. "My husband received a phone call from someone claiming to be the head of a Mega Millions lottery," said Webster's wife, Lynda. "The catch was, Bill needed to send him $50,000 in cash to pay the taxes on the lottery."

She says the caller's tone soon went from solicitous to threatening. "When I got on the phone, he basically said that he was going to kill me," she said.

The swindler was arrested last year.

"I feel so sorry for older people who get this good news of the money they've won, and they're gonna be terribly disappointed," William Webster said.

The DOJ says older consumers are more likely to fall for scams that involve computers and the internet because many aren't tech-savvy enough to recognize them.

Anyone who suspects they're being targeted by scammers is urged to contact the FBI or other law enforcement officials.