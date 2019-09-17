Environmental leaders take aim at Trump Calif. tailpipe emissions rollback

Environmental leaders in Vermont and across the country are criticizing the Trump administration's planned announcement Wednesday to rollback California's tailpipe emissions waiver.

The Trump administration is slated on Wednesday to remove California's legal authority to set tailpipe pollution rules that are stricter than federal rules. Vermont and New York are two of 13 states that have adopted the California standards.

Vermont officials say the Green Mountain State has worked with California and other states over the years to establish a vehicle emissions framework.

Vermont Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says she sees it as a significant states' rights issue.

"Vermont's climate emissions are 40 percent transportation-related and so the idea that we would relax emissions is an anathema to the work we really need to do to address global climate change," Moore said.

In July, four automakers opposed the Trump administration's plans by signing a deal with California voluntarily creating emissions standards when the broader rollback goes through.