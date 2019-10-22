Federal judge to measure progress in Woodside case

A lawsuit against Vermont's only juvenile detention center is before a federal judge Tuesday.

The lawsuit filed by Disability Rights Vermont alleges that the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester is holding kids in dangerous restraints and that long-term isolation is hurting the mental health of the children.

The judge in August agreed that there needed to be immediate intervention to prevent juveniles' constitutional rights from being violated. The court mandated that the Department for Children and Families work with Disability Rights Vermont to address policy issues and check in with their progress.

