Federal money is coming to Vermont to fix flood-damaged roads.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation requested the money after heavy rain and snowmelt damaged roads in April.

Most of the damage was in Windham, Bennington, Windsor, Orange, Washington, Caledonia and Essex counties.

The $500,000 will help repair higher traffic areas and prevent more damage in the future, but this is more of a short-term fix.

It will cost the state more than $2-million to fix all the damage.