Federal preliminary report on NY limo crash offers no cause yet

A preliminary report on the federal probe of a fatal limousine crash four months ago in upstate New York suggests no probable cause, saying the investigation continues.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the report Monday on the Oct. 6 crash in rural Schoharie that killed 20 people. It says the agency continues to gather information on the modifications and mechanical condition of the stretched 2001 Ford Excursion limo, as well as oversight by state agencies.

State police and prosecutors pursuing a criminal case against the vehicle's operator had prevented the NTSB from doing its customary inspection protocol on the vehicle until a local judge intervened two weeks ago.

The limo ran a stop sign and crashed beside a country store, killing the driver, 17 passengers and two pedestrians.

