Federal prosecutors in Vt. settle health false claims case for $57M

The U.S. Attorney for Vermont has busted a Florida-based health records software company for defrauding the government of millions of dollars.

Greenway Health is accused of paying off health care providers to recommend its software. U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan would not say if any Vermont doctors took payoffs. The company also lied about having certified software which caused doctors to make false claims as part of an incentive program.

Nolan estimates The Department of Health and Human Services mistakenly paid out $28 million to doctors around the country. Greenway Health has settled for $57.25 million -- more than than double -- back to the Medicaid fund.

Nolan says what Greenway Health did was dangerous. "When doctors, medical providers are using software that doesn't meet requirements, requirements regarding the accurate flow of information, we do absolutely believe that creates risk to patients' safety. But we have not identified harm to any particular patient," Nolan said.

As part of the agreement, Greenway Health has to contact all its Vermont clients, offering to allow them to switch software without penalties or have the now compliant version for free.

The company did not admit guilt as part of the settlement.

Nolan says there was no whistleblower in this case. She says investigators use special techniques and know what signs to look for. She says instead of pursuing criminal charges, the large fine will be enough of a deterrent. She also says the company has been very cooperative and signed a corporate integrity agreement.

