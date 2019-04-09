Federal tax returns down more than $6 billion from 2018

The Internal Revenue Service has released information regarding this year’s tax return numbers.

The IRS said it's disbursed more than $206 billion in refunds through March 29. That’s down from $212.3 billion.

That's down nearly 3 percent from the same period last year.

The IRS has also issued fewer returns and processed fewer returns as well.

Tax specialists said this was expected, as this is the first year people are filing taxes that reflect changes made by President Donald Trump's 2017 tax law.

Speaking of refunds, more than 79 percent of processed returns have received a refund this year.

That's down slightly from the same period last year.

