Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that federal workers in Vermont who are required to work without pay because of the government shutdown can now receive unemployment insurance benefits.

If you are a federal employee who is being required to work without pay and you would like to apply for temporary assistance during this federal shutdown, call 1-877-214-3330 Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Click here for more information.