Feds, NY governor still in talks on Global Entry ban

Federal and state officials have yet to find a compromise to allow New Yorkers back into federal trusted travelers programs even as a Department of Homeland Security official said Thursday that the governor’s latest offer looks “promising.”

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said his agency is in talks with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on his proposal to allow federal immigration and border officials to access state Department of Motor Vehicles data without Social Security numbers.

New York argues the Department of Homeland Security’s move is meant to punish the state for enacting a law that lets immigrants in the country illegally get driver’s licenses and bars federal immigration agents from state motor vehicle records.

