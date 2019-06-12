Feds arrest shooting suspect in dropped case

Federal authorities say they are moving ahead with weapons charges against a New York woman whose criminal case was dropped by the Chittenden County State's Attorney last week.

The U.S. Attorney says that Veronica Lewis was charged Tuesday with unlawfully possessing a firearm after having been adjudicated as "mentally defective" and possessing a stolen firearm.

Lewis was charged by Vermont authorities in 2015 with first-degree attempted murder after shooting Darryl Montague three times during a shooting lesson at a gun range in Westford.

But her insanity defense prompted Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George last week to drop the case. It's one of three dropped cases, including two murder investigations, that are currently under review by Attorney General T.J. Donovan.

Montague, who miraculously survived the shooting, told Channel 3 last week he was "beyond frustrated" at the decision to drop Lewis' case.

Federal officials say a New York court in 2013 ruled that Lewis was "mentally defective" and was not allowed to possess firearms. They also say she stole Montague's gun after she shot him.

Lewis, who has been under the supervision of the Department of Mental Health, was arrested Wednesday morning, and will appear in federal court in Burlington.