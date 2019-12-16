Feds seize almost 370 pounds of cocaine headed to Canada

Court documents say federal agents seized almost 370 pounds of cocaine hidden in a truck that was preparing to enter Canada at Vermont's Derby Line border crossing.

The documents say the cocaine was found Dec. 7 in a hidden compartment of a truck. The driver of the truck, Jason Nelson, was charged in federal court in Plattsburgh, New York. Nelson is being held pending a detention hearing.

His lawyer did not return a call and email seeking comment.

