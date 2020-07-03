Feds stop sending nursing homes gowns described as useless

A spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the federal government is no longer sending nursing homes disposable isolation gowns described in New Hampshire as useless garbage bags.

The New Hampshire Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, said this week that the bulk of the items sent by FEMA to protect workers against the coronavirus were unusable, including child-sized gloves, surgical masks with ear loops that broke when stretched and isolation gowns with no arm openings.

A FEMA spokesperson said based on feedback after the first round of shipments were completed in June, the second round includes a different style of gowns.

