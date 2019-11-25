Feeding Chittenden accepting turkeys until Wednesday

Feeding Chittenden in Burlington is still working to make sure every family in Chittenden County has a Thanksgiving meal.

The local food shelf says they are in need of sides like canned vegetables like carrots and corn, plus canned cranberry sauce and pie fillings.

Over the weekend, Feeding Chittenden got closer to their goal of 4,500 turkeys, but they still need about a thousand to get there.

"I don't like to see people go hungry," said Glen O'Brien of Colchester.

O'Brien has been donating to Feeding Chittenden during the holidays for years and his contribution increases every time.

"I hope it takes care of their hunger for a day or so," said O'Brien.

But just one of those meals could feed a family like Yarrow Upton's for weeks.

"Can make turkey soup out of it and sandwiches afterwards, so that's going to be a huge help just to get through the holidays," said Upton.

Upton says especially as utility costs skyrocket during the winter months, without Feeding Chittenden's turkey drive, she says she couldn't afford a warm Thanksgiving meal for her and her daughter.

"My daughter's birthday is also during the Thanksgiving week, so we have more to celebrate," said Upton.

Upton's been taking advantage of the resources at Feeding Chittenden for about three years since she completed graduate school and had to tackle her loans.

She's also been volunteering there for a little more than a year.

Upton is one of the 12,000 people in the county who rely on Feeding Chittenden, but the organization says there's at least 8,000 more families who need help and choose not to come through its doors.

"Food is something we all need. So, it's here and it's available and there shouldn't be any embarrassment about it because everybody has a hard time in their life at some point. And this is a great place to just make that hard time a little bit easier," said Upton.

If you can't make it to the grocery store, a monetary donation help them stretch those dollars even further because $25 can feed a family of four.

"We understand a lot of people want to give the turkey as a tangible gift, and it gets the family involved, but if you're making a monetary donation, we can stretch those dollars even further. We can buy in bulk," said Anna McMahon, the Feeding Chittenden Community Engagement Manager:

They're trying to raise $375,000 by the end of the year. The deadline is Wednesday.