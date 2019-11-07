Feeding Chittenden builds satelite food shelf at CCV in Winooski

College students have a lot on their plate, but many struggle to put food on it.

That's why the eligible students at the Community College of Vermont can now get their meals and groceries for free.

Feeding Chittenden is building a satellite food shelf at CCV's Winooski academic center.

Organizers say under Act 77, more high schooler's are taking their senior-year courses at CCV, but that means they lose access to meals.

This program is intended for those students.

About 25 percent of Feeding Chittenden's clients are under 18-years-old, so organizers are hoping this will help reduce the around food insecurity in teens and young adults.

"We feel that because of the stigma of coming to a food shelf, a lot of people feel uncomfortable. We have a breakfast program that's open to the community, and we want to encourage people to come here and make it a more welcoming atmosphere. We have programs that are specifically targeted towards getting out into the community and bringing food to people where they're at," said Anna McMahon.

McMahon with Feeding Chittenden says the Good Food Truck is an example of that.

The food truck offers free meals for those in need.

Feeding Chittenden feeds about 13,000 people each year but they say there are 20,000 food insecure people in Chittenden County.

Right now, the food shelf is also looking for your help ahead of Thanksgiving.

They're asking for the community to donate 4500 turkeys, so every family in the county has one on its table this holiday.