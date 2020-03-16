Feeding Chittenden changes food policy amid coronavirus

Chittenden County's largest food shelf is changing how people get meals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Monday, people can pick up prepared meals and bagged groceries from the North Winooski Ave. location.

The goal is to reduce contact between people so guests and staff stay healthy.

The Homebound Grocery Delivery Program will deliver groceries and meals to older adults and people with disabilities.

Prepared meals will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Groceries will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rob Meehan, director of Feeding Chittenden, says the well-being of vulnerable Vermonters is the top priority.

"We want to do everything we can to make sure that all people have access to food in a safe and healthy manner," says Meehan. "Low-income individuals are especially at-risk, and as the largest direct service emergency food provider in Vermont, we're doing everything we can to make sure these communities are served during this difficult time."

Feeding Chittenden is asking for financial support to by food and supplies. The group also needs plastic utensils and cups, carryout containers, grocery or reusable bags, cleaning supplies, hand wipes, and hand sanitizer.

