Fellow veterans honor soldier with no family

A big turnout Tuesday at a funeral for a Vietnam veteran from New Hampshire, despite the fact that the soldier had no living relatives.

Ronald Daigle passed away at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction last month. The Vietnam veteran from Bethlehem, New Hampshire, was 71. Tuesday, he was laid to rest surrounded by a family he never met.

As taps filled the air at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, dozens stood at attention.

"Fortunately, I have a family. He didn't have a family. But he did have a family-- fellow veterans," said Gary Gahan, a Vietnam veteran.

And they came from all over the region to pay their respects to a fellow soldier.

"It makes my heart feel good," Don McCormick said.

McCormick is the state commander for the Vermont VFW.

"We are all brothers. We all served together," he said.

And Daigle was not alone when he died. He was a well-known patient at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction. The facility's No Veteran Dies Alone program ensured staff and volunteers were with him up until his last breath.

"White River Junction is proud to be one small part of the lives of the veterans who have served our country and this is a way to honor them and their service," said Becky Rhoads of the VA Medical Center.

The medical center also helped spread the word about the funeral.

"What it says is the community cares about their vets right. And I think there was a period of time, particularly a lot of the folks from the Vietnam era, where maybe that wasn't the case," said Shawn Buck of the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.

"We were not welcomed. We were called baby killers. We were spit at," Gahan said.

But this former Marine says the support seen on this day is a clear sign that the lives of all veterans will be honored.

"No other veteran behind us will have to suffer the same and what we went through," Gahan said.

As fate would have it on this day, another New Hampshire soldier with no next of kin was also laid to rest. The group paid their final respects to that veteran, as well. A family bonded by their love of service and dedication to service.