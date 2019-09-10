Female doctors making thousands less than male counterparts

It's estimated that women workers make about 80 percent of what men earn and new research finds doctors are no exception.

Dr. Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber is a practicing MD and professor of clinical medicine and pediatrics. She believes her current job pays her fairly, but earlier in her career that wasn't always the case.

"When I was interviewing for a position and we were talking and negotiating about salary, in the middle of it, the person I was interviewing with, he stopped and said, 'Well, why do you need that much? What about your husband?'" Rohr-Kirchgraber said.

Research shows there continues to be a pay disparity between female and male doctors. Pediatricians make an average of $190,000 a year but a new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics found women make $51,000 a year less than their male colleagues. Even when adjusting for factors, including women taking time off to have and raise children, and more female pediatricians working part time instead of full time, women still make $8,000 less.

Dr. Bobbi Byrne is a study author and says female pediatricians are actually doing better than doctors in other fields.

"We're certainly doing better than the general population of people in the United States, so absolutely this is still reflective of what's going on across our country," Byrne said.

Rohr-Kirchgraber is part of a program that teaches female physicians how to make sure they are getting paid fairly.

"We've taken that program around the country," she said. "We learn how to negotiate. I think it should definitely be part of our standard of training."

The study also found that female pediatricians take on more of the cooking, cleaning and child care at home compared to their male counterparts.