Feral pig tests positive for virus, potential threat to livestock

A feral pig shot and killed in Lyndonville two months ago has tested positive for pseudorabies virus infection, or PRV.

Vermont agriculture officials say it is not related to rabies and is not a danger to people, but it is a threat to domestic pigs and other livestock, including cats and dogs.

PRV can cause stillbirths in adult swine and is nearly 100 percent fatal in young pigs. Pigs that do survive the infection can spread the virus throughout their lives.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife wants swine owners with information about a pig or other herd animal displaying signs of PRV to contact them.

Officials say that after months of sightings, the pig was shot in March by USDA Wildlife Services. They say they have no knowledge of any other feral swine in the state.