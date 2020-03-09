Ferry company seeks to sink old vessel in Lake Champlain

A ferry company that transports passengers and vehicles across Lake Champlain between Vermont and New York wants to see its century-old vessel turned into an underwater reef just off the Burlington waterfront.

MGN

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company is hoping to donate the retired ferry “Adirondack," constructed in 1913, to the state of Vermont so it could become the latest addition to an underwater historic preserve accessible to scuba divers.

Ferry company operations manager Heather Stewart called sinking the vessel that has carried passengers across Lake Champlain since 1954 “bittersweet."

3/7/2020 9:47:22 AM (GMT -5:00)