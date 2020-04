Fewer humans out and about seem to have moose on the move in Vermont.

We got a handful of shots of moose this past weekend, including some from Barre City that viewer Brenda sent us.

She said the moose was walking up Division Street to Hale Street and with so little traffic, he didn't seem to have a care in the world.

If you spot something cool, send us a picture! Just click on PhotoShare on our website or mobile app.