Health Dept. says fewer tick borne illnesses, but don't expect a trend

Fewer ticks got people sick in Vermont this year, according to the state health commissioner. But Dr. Mark Levine says that doesn't mean it's the start of a trend for future years.

He says that's because it all depends on weather conditions especially how the winter was.

The commissioner says that's why we see such a difference from year to year.

"Sometimes if you have a lot of snow cover, the ticks actually do well because they don't get exposed to the cold weather, they get that insulation, so its very unpredictable … mother nature , it's always hard to feel like you've got a handle on it and kind of taking care of everything," said Dr. Mark Levine.

Levine says the diseases themselves are not becoming less common rather it has to do with the livelihood of the tick