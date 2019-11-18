Fiddle group perform's final tour

A unique group of fiddlers is performing in Vermont this weekend as part of their final tour after 33 years together.

They are called Childsplay, a collection of professional musicians who put their careers on pause each year to perform together. What binds them all together and makes them unlike other fiddler groups is that they all play instruments hand-crafted by Massachusetts violin-maker Bob Childs.

"I believe we're the only band in the country where all the instruments are made by the same maker. So it has a very kind of familial sound, like a family that sings together. I think one of the most special things about Childsplay, is not just the kind of a family we've created together, but also the community we've built both within the band and with our audiences," said Childs.

Childsplay is calling it quits due to the logistical challenge and expense of pulling the 25 member group together each year.

The group includes three Vermonters and their final tour around New England includes a performance Sunday night at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro.