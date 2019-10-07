Fifty athletes from across Chittenden County compete in Special Olympics

Winners were crowned at the Special Olympics over the weekend, but athletes we talked with say it's about much more than that.

Fifty athletes from all across Chittenden County competed over the weekend for gold medals.

The event was held in both Saint Albans and in Burlington.

Sunday, they crowned the winners in the golf tournament.

We caught up with some of them after the ceremony to hear what they liked the best about the games.

“Before the athletes get on the field, we treat each other like a family. I mean, we don’t care about what county you’re from. We just get along and love each other with respect. And once we take the field, that goes out the window," said Sean Fahey, a Special Olympics gold medalist.

“We make friends from all counties all over Vermont. We make friends with everybody," said Kimberly Palmer, a bronze medalist.

Athletes say they are now looking forward to bowling and snowshoeing in the winter.​